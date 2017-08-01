WATCH | Cleveland Indians OF Austin Jackson makes sensational catch at Fenway Park

BOSTON - Trust me on this one, you HAVE to see what Austin Jackson did on Tuesday night in Boston.
With the Indians leading the Red Sox, 7-5, in the 5th Inning, Boston's Hanley Ramirez hit a fly ball to deep center field. Jackson robbed Ramirez of a home run with one of the most spectacular catches you will ever see...at Fenway Park...or anywhere else in baseball.
😱😱😱@Indians. #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/uT9MxELUSq— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 2, 2017
Austin Jackson with one of the best Fenway catches of all-time pic.twitter.com/cViptB5ENG— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 2, 2017
Searches "bestcatchever.gif"— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 2, 2017
Result: pic.twitter.com/aYCZZDR0j2
There are no words to describe this catch.— MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2017
👏👏👏, Austin Jackson. pic.twitter.com/SzrL7AwqXK
Austin Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez with an absolutely ridiculous catch in 5th. Fenway crowd even gave a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/JqCqiFm910— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017
If an outfielder could face larceny charges for stealing a home run, Austin Jackson would be in trouble. What a catch on Hanley Ramirez: https://t.co/QzBnynWKeI— Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) August 2, 2017
Who wore the wall better? Austin Jackson (left) or Torii Hunter (right)? pic.twitter.com/FFDiAugDzU— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017
August 2, 2017
