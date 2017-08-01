WKYC
WATCH | Cleveland Indians OF Austin Jackson makes sensational catch at Fenway Park

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 10:06 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

BOSTON - Trust me on this one, you HAVE to see what Austin Jackson did on Tuesday night in Boston.

With the Indians leading the Red Sox, 7-5, in the 5th Inning, Boston's Hanley Ramirez hit a fly ball to deep center field. Jackson robbed Ramirez of a home run with one of the most spectacular catches you will ever see...at Fenway Park...or anywhere else in baseball. 

