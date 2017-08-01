WATCH | Cleveland Indians OF Austin Jackson makes sensational catch at Fenway Park

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 1: Austin Jackson #26 of the Cleveland Indians jumps to rob Hanley Ramirez #13 of the Boston Red Sox of a home run in the fifth inning on August 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox, 2017 Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox)

BOSTON - Trust me on this one, you HAVE to see what Austin Jackson did on Tuesday night in Boston.

With the Indians leading the Red Sox, 7-5, in the 5th Inning, Boston's Hanley Ramirez hit a fly ball to deep center field. Jackson robbed Ramirez of a home run with one of the most spectacular catches you will ever see...at Fenway Park...or anywhere else in baseball.

Austin Jackson with one of the best Fenway catches of all-time pic.twitter.com/cViptB5ENG — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 2, 2017

There are no words to describe this catch.



👏👏👏, Austin Jackson. pic.twitter.com/SzrL7AwqXK — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2017

Austin Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez with an absolutely ridiculous catch in 5th. Fenway crowd even gave a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/JqCqiFm910 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017

If an outfielder could face larceny charges for stealing a home run, Austin Jackson would be in trouble. What a catch on Hanley Ramirez: https://t.co/QzBnynWKeI — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) August 2, 2017

Who wore the wall better? Austin Jackson (left) or Torii Hunter (right)? pic.twitter.com/FFDiAugDzU — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV