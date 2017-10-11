WKYC
WATCH: Cleveland Indians score twice in bottom of fifth inning

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 10:10 PM. EDT October 11, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians were able to string together four straight singles, and two of those hits drove in runs, which cut the New York Yankees’ lead down to a run, 3-2, after the fifth inning of Game 5 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

Left fielder Austin Jackson got the rally going with a one-out single to center field off of Yankees starter CC Sabathia. After fouling off the first pitch from Sabathia, Jackson took two straight cutters out of the strike zone before catching up to one and lining it into center field.

Then, right fielder Jay Bruce smacked a Sabathia pitch into right field and moved Jackson over to second base. Catcher Roberto Perez followed with a single to right field of his own that drove in Jackson for Cleveland’s first run of the game and allowed Bruce to go from first base to third.

Bruce came around to score Cleveland’s second run of the inning when third baseman Giovanny Urshela poked a single to right field, which drove Sabathia from the game.

