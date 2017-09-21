CLEVELAND - There are few athletes in Cleveland more popular these days than Francisco Lindor. And now thanks to Samsung, fans can get an up-close view of the Indians shortstop.
In conjunction with MLB.com, Samsung Virtual Reality is releasing a series of mini-features centered around baseball's biggest stars. On Tuesday, it unveiled "Francisco Lindor: A Winning Smile," which takes an in-depth -- and up-close -- look at Lindor's daily pre-game routine.
Even if you don't have access to the technology required for the full virtual reality experience, the three-minute-plus feature makes for an interesting watch. You can watch the Lindor video below and the rest of the MLB/Samsung Virtual Reality features here.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs