CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 25: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on August 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - There are few athletes in Cleveland more popular these days than Francisco Lindor. And now thanks to Samsung, fans can get an up-close view of the Indians shortstop.

In conjunction with MLB.com, Samsung Virtual Reality is releasing a series of mini-features centered around baseball's biggest stars. On Tuesday, it unveiled "Francisco Lindor: A Winning Smile," which takes an in-depth -- and up-close -- look at Lindor's daily pre-game routine.

Even if you don't have access to the technology required for the full virtual reality experience, the three-minute-plus feature makes for an interesting watch. You can watch the Lindor video below and the rest of the MLB/Samsung Virtual Reality features here.

