WATCH | Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera gets into it with Cleveland Indians fans

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 11: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Detroit Tigers seem to be having a tough time with their role in the Cleveland Indians' march to history.

As the Indians seek their 21st consecutive victory, which would tie the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest winning streak in baseball history, the Tigers appear to be falling apart.

Earlier on Wednesday, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus and catcher James McCann were each ejected for arguing balls and strikes as Cleveland jumped out to an early 4-1 lead. Then, an onlooker caught Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera getting into it with Indians fans seated behind the Detroit dugout.

The altercation was caught by Twitter user @BIGPLAYdaveymac.

Through two plus-games, Cabrera is 0-for-9 in the Tigers' ongoing series with the Indians, who have beaten Detroit six times over the course of their current 20-game winning streak. Now in the top of the sixth inning, Cleveland currently holds a 4-2 lead over the Tigers, who entered Wednesday's matchup with a 60-84 record on the season.

You can follow live updates from Progressive Field throughout the afternoon here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV