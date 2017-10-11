WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

WATCH: Didi Gregorius belts two homers off of Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 9:11 PM. EDT October 11, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber has fooled plenty of New York Yankees hitters in his first two times through the batting order, but shortstop Didi Gregorius has not been one of them in Game 5 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

For the second time in as many at-bats, Gregorius belted a home run to the seats in right field, the second of which was a two-run blast that gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead over the Indians, who went hitless in their first three trips to the plate.

With left fielder Brett Gardner on first base after a lead-off single to right field, Gregorius smashed a knee-high curveball well over the wall in right field.

The Yankees were down to their final strike in the top of the first inning, but Gregorius delivered with a solo home run into the seats in right field for a 1-0 lead over the Indians.

On a 1-2 pitch from Kluber, Gregorius turned on the 94-mile-per-hour fastball on the inside part of the plate and belted it well into the first deck of seats at Progressive Field for his second home run of the 2017 postseason.

Prior to Game 5 of the ALDS, Gregorius was hitting just .125 with two hits in 16 at-bats over five games, but one of those hits was a home run. Additionally, Gregorius had three RBI, two runs scored, seven walks and just four strikeouts in five postseason games this season.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians take on New York Yankees in Game 5 of 2017 ALDS

WKYC

Progressive Field provides home-field advantage for Cleveland Indians in ALDS Game 5

WKYC

Cleveland Indians say new ticket policies are working to keep tickets in hands of Tribe fans

WKYC

Terry Francona: Cleveland Indians will need plate discipline against Yankees starter CC Sabathia

WKYC

Terry Francona: Cleveland Indians' responsibility to not let New York Yankees seize momentum

WKYC

For Cleveland Indians to win ALDS, Corey Kluber must channel his inner Gene Bearden, Jaret Wright

WKYC

Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber vows to change everything in Game 5 start in ALDS

WKYC

Cleveland Indians reveal starting lineup for Game 5 of ALDS, Edwin Encarnacion to start at DH

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories