WATCH | Francisco Lindor grand slam brings Cleveland Indians back within one run of New York Yankees

CLEVELAND - From the time Greg Bird's home run in the top of the fifth inning stretched the New York Yankees' lead to 8-3, the Cleveland Indians appeared to have little hope of winning Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup on Friday night.

That all changed with one crack of the bat. Facing Yankees reliever Chad Green with two outs and the bases loaded, Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor belted a grand slam off the right field foul pole to bring Cleveland within one run of the Bronx Bombers.

In one swing, Lindor reignited a previously somber Progressive Field crowd, which had previously witnessed ace pitcher Corey Kluber last just 22/3 innings -- with the Indians' bullpen not faring much better. Cleveland is currently headed toward the top of the eighth inning, still trailing New York by one run.

