WATCH | National anthem singer Scott Posey gives us a sneak peak of tonight's ALDS performance

National anthem singer Scott Posey gives us a sneak peak of tonight's ALDS performance

WKYC 4:30 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

Tonight will be a dream come true for Scott Posey, as the music director at Lake Catholic High School will sing the national anthem prior to Thursday's ALDS opener between the Indians and the New York Yankees.

WKYC's Ben Axelrod caught up with Posey a short time ago to discuss his history of publicly singing the anthem as well as his hopes for the postseason.

And yes, Posey offered up a preview of how the anthem will sound tonight!

