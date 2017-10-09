WATCH: Roberto Perez belts solo homer for Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the 2017 ALDS

Catcher Roberto Perez belted a solo homer for the Cleveland Indians in the top of the fifth inning in Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Custom)

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez smashed an opposite-field solo home run over the wall and into the seats in right field off of New York Yankees starter Luis Severino in the top of the fifth inning of Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

Even in the count, 1-1, after fouling off a fastball, Perez went after a 100-mile-per-hour Severino fastball that was down and away, and instead of yanking it to the left side of the infield, stayed with the course of the pitch and took it to right field for his first home run of the 2017 postseason.

Perez’s home run cut New York’s lead down to two runs, 5-3, and was the second straight inning in which the Indians hit a round-tripper, as first baseman Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer to center field in the top of the fourth.

Despite having just 19 career home runs in 233 regular-season games, Perez has a flare for the dramatic in postseason play, as in the last two years, he has four round-trippers, including one against the Boston Red Sox in the 2016 American League Division Series and two against the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field.

Perez’s Game 4 home run at Yankee Stadium was his first postseason round-tripper in a road game during the postseason.

