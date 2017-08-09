Yan Gomes' ninth inning walkoff home run meant a lot to all Cleveland Indians fans.
But it was the reaction of one lucky fan that has stolen hearts across the internet.
Twitter user @benwaters45 tweeted this video of his grandmother as Gomes launched a three-run walk-off home run to left-center Tuesday night.
my grandmas reaction to Yan Gomes' walkoff is the cutest thing ever @Indians pic.twitter.com/ebiHRv9spc— Ben Waters (@benwaters45) August 9, 2017
The video, which was posted just after midnight, has received more than 370 retweets and nearly 2,000 likes.
Tuesday's win advanced the Indians to 60-50 on the year for a four-game lead over Kansas City in the American League Central. The Indians and Rockies finish their two-game series at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs