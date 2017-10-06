WATCH | Yan Gomes hits walk-off RBI in Cleveland Indians' 13-inning victory over New York Yankees

Oct 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) celebrates after his game-winning RBI-single in the 13th inning in game two of the 2017 ALDS against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - After making a pick-off throw to help preserve a tie game in the 11th inning, Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes completed the comeback two innings later, hitting the walk-off RBI single in the team's 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday night.

Gomes' game-winner off of New York reliever Dellin Betances knocked in left fielder Austin Jackson, who stole second base after drawing a walk. The hit completed a dramatic comeback, which saw the Indians trail the Yankees by a score of 8-3 through five innings.

Want to hear Tom Hamilton's call on the radio? Of course you do!

The Indians' six-run comeback came with the stroke of three swings, the first of which was Francisco Lindor's sixth-inning grand slam to bring Cleveland within one run of the Yankees. Right fielder Jay Bruce proceeded to tie the game in the 8th inning with a solo shot, with the two teams proceeding to play four scoreless innings before Gomes' game-winning walk-off.

With the victory, the Indians take a 2-0 lead in the ALDS heading to New York for Game 3. Cleveland will get its opportunity to complete its sweep of the Yankees to advance to its second consecutive American League Championship Series on Sunday with first pitch slated for 7:38 p.m. ET.

