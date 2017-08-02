Wednesday night's Cleveland Indians game vs. Boston Red Sox postponed due to weather

BOSTON - Wednesday night's game between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up on Monday, August 14.
Tonight's game at Boston has been postponed due to inclement weather.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 3, 2017
The game is rescheduled for Monday, August 14. pic.twitter.com/VYprfeVnWB
The Tribe returns home to open up a four-game series with the New York Yankees starting Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.
