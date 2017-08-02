Wednesday night's Cleveland Indians game vs. Boston Red Sox postponed due to weather

BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: The tarp is pulled over the field prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on May 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Darren McCollester, 2017 Getty Images)

BOSTON - Wednesday night's game between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Monday, August 14.

Tonight's game at Boston has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The game is rescheduled for Monday, August 14. pic.twitter.com/VYprfeVnWB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 3, 2017

The Tribe returns home to open up a four-game series with the New York Yankees starting Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.

