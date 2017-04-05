What's new at Progressive Field in 2017

The view from outside of Progressive Field before Game 7 of the World Series (Photo: Matt Florjancic, WKYC)

The Cleveland Indians are off to a great start this year, with two wins on the road.

The team returns to Progressive Field for the home opener Tuesday, April 11.

With new players and a winning attitude, it's only right the stadium make some upgrade too.

Some of the notable enhancements include a partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, Wi-Fi access, and a Ballpark app.

A full list of all the upgrades can be found below.

LED lights

This offseason, new LED lights were installed at Progressive Field. The new energy-efficient lights will be 20-30% brighter, which also will significantly reduce glare and shadows on the field.

Sustainability efforts to continue in 2017

The new LED lighting system is yet another piece of the club’s sustainability efforts. In 2016, the Indians diverted over 46% of total waste from area landfills and saved 407,000 kWh of energy. It is estimated that the addition of LED lights will increase the energy savings number by 70%.

Wi-Fi

Fans attending games at Progressive Field this season now can connect their wireless devices to free Wi-Fi. When looking to connect, fans should look for the network named IndiansWiFi.

Cleveland Clinic

The Cleveland Indians are happy to announce that Cleveland Clinic, the No. 2 ranked hospital in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report, is now the team’s exclusive healthcare provider. In addition to having a team of doctors dedicated to the care of Indians players, Cleveland Clinic will continue to provide access to care for fans at Progressive Field—as they have for the past 15 years.

Cleveland Clinic will be the presenting sponsor of Indians.com and the Indians Radio Network, and will also partner up with these Cleveland Indians Community Impact programs:

• Kluber’s Kids (Corey Kluber)

• Edwin’s Squad (Edwin Encarnacion)

• Friends of Francona (Terry Francona)

• Cleveland Indians Wives Association

Food/Beverage

Market Garden Brewery, located next door to West Side Market in Cleveland’s bustling Ohio City neighborhood, will serve its popular brews in section 133. Market Garden is the 13th local restaurant to be added to the ballpark’s roster, joining the likes of Melt Bar and Grilled, Barrio, Great Lakes Brewing Co. and more.

Plus, there will be a variety of new food options this season. A few of the new menu items available to all fans include:

• Veal Parmesan Sliders (Available at Slider Dogs in Sec. 113, and Terrace Club)

o Hand crafted Veal Parmesan Sausage sliders from Cleveland-based Holiday Sausage, topped with marinara, parmesan snow & micro basil

• Nano Slider Trio (Available at Market Garden Brewery, section 133)

o A trio of beef sliders made up of, the Nano slider with beer mustard, beer onions, pickles and American cheese; the Tart and Tangy with spicy mayo, cole slaw, pickled onions, cheddar cheese and a balsamic reduction; and the spicy slider with spicy mayo, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and poblanos.

• Po’Man (Available at Great Lakes, section 107)

o Smoked Kielbasa, potato and cheese pierogis, sauerkraut and Dortmunder Gold Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard

• Grilled Asian Salmon (Available in Terrace Club)

o Wasabi Foam, fried rice, baby bok choy

The Terrace Club is once again open to the public and seating times can be found on Indians.com; reservations can be made at OpenTable.com.

Suites

Eleven suites on the upper level down the third base line -- from the Press Box to the Terrace Club -- were remodeled into six new Pennant Party Suites. These newly flexible suites can accommodate groups ranging in size from 24 to 240.

Service

Something the Indians hope all fans will notice as they visit Progressive Field this year are the results of a significant effort the Tribe has undertaken to enhance the fan experience through exceptional customer service. Over the past few years, the Tribe has worked to ensure all employees are creating amazing memories for fans, by dedicating additional resources in the front office and gameday staff to customer service efforts. That effort has culminated this year with a greater presence throughout the ballpark of highly-trained staff, all working to provide exceptional service, including our new orange-shirted Ambassador team, whose primary job is to ensure that fans are having a great time.

Ballpark App presented by KeyBank

The Indians continue to encourage fans to manage their tickets conveniently and securely with the MLB.com Ballpark App presented by KeyBank. This year, digital ticket scans through the app will unlock exclusive giveaways and prizes for select fans. The app also gives fans direct access to Fan Services, concession stand menus and concourse maps – and offers new virtual reality videos for fans’ enjoyment. Plus, fans can skip the lines by using Progressive Field’s mobile-only gates.

