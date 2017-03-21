With Jason Kipnis' injury, Cleveland Indians weigh options at second base

Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) is tagged out by Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) as he slides into second base during a spring exhibition baseball game at Alamodome. (Photo: Soobum Im, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians are weighing their options at second base now that it is known that American League All-Star infielder Jason Kipnis will miss a month of action because of shoulder issues that have plagued him throughout spring training.

Indians manager Terry Francona said the four-week time period for Kipnis’ injury “was just the return-to-play schedule.”

“We’re going to have some decisions,” Francona said. “The last week of camp is going to be interesting because Brant’s (Michael Brantley) playing in his first game, and I think he’s going to go three out of four. It’s going to be interesting that last week. I’m sure it’ll be busy because there’s going to be a lot of decisions to be made, and I’m sure one could affect the next.”

With the timetable for Kipnis’ return now set, the Indians are going over potential replacements, and one includes moving Jose Ramirez over to second base and having third baseman Giovanny Urshela make his return to the Major League level after spending 2016 in the minors.

Last year, Ramirez settled into a spot at third base and had a career year with 176 hits in 565 at-bats over 152 games during the regular season. Ramirez smacked 46 doubles, hit three triples and belted 11 home runs with 76 runs batted in and 84 scored.

During the postseason, Ramirez had 15 hits in 56 at-bats with two doubles and one home run, which proved to be the only run in a 1-0 Indians victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field.

While Ramirez flourished, Urshela spent all season with the Columbus Clippers, the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate.

In Columbus, Urshela registered 128 hits in 468 at-bats (.274 batting average) with 24 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 57 RBI with 54 runs scored.

“It’s probably Gold Glove-caliber defense, a really aggressive hitter that (will improve) as he learns to stay in the zone,” Francona said of Urshela.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to be a high walk guy. Some guys just aren’t, but as he learns to swing at pitches he can handle, he’ll do more damage because he’s plenty quick. We’ve all seen him turn on good fastballs, things like that. He can be overly aggressive at times. It’s also nice to know that when the ball’s hit down there, you’re out. That’s a good feeling.”

Additionally, the Indians could look at a non-roster invitee to spring training, 6-foot-3, 230-pound infielder Richie Shaffer, who in 122 career Major League games has recorded 26 hits with five home runs, 10 runs batted in and 16 scored.

Defensively, Shaffer has played five positions at the Major League level, including all three outfield spots, as well as first and third bases.

“Shaffer started out the spring, probably in his first 10 to 15 at-bats, it was really rough,” Francona said. “Since then, he’s been hitting the ball pretty well. We’ve played at him at four different positions maybe, and it’s been a little bit of the same. He had a rough go, and lately, it’s been a little bit better. We’re just trying to get the best look that we can.”

