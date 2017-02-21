WKYC covers Cleveland Indians Spring Training 2017: Latest photos, videos, tweets

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - Greetings from Goodyear, Arizona!
Spring training is underway and WKYC is making two trips to Goodyear, Arizona to bring you Cleveland Indians coverage this year.
Dave Chudowsky and Pat Chiesa will be there Feb. 20-24. We'll have their coverage throughout the day on WKYC.com and you can see Dave live during the 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. news on Channel 3.
Betsy Kling, Stephanie Metzger and Pat Chiesa will be there March 13-17. They'll have digital coverage throughout the day and Betsy's forecasts can be seen during the 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. news on Channel 3.
Check out our coverage throughout the day below:
