WKYC.com is searching for the ultimate Cleveland Indians super fan!

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 30: Fans celebrates during the Cleveland Indians World Series Watch Party at Progressive Field on October 30, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Does Game 7 still make your heart hurt? Does the name Edgar Renteria make your blood boil? Does your heart race every time you hear the phrase, "Swung on and belted!"?

WKYC.com is looking for the ultimate Cleveland Indians super fan to spend the home opener with us on a WKYC credential.

You'll get to help with our social media posts, hang out with our team and appear in some videos and Facebook Lives with us at Progressive Field.

If you live and breathe Tribe baseball, we want you to apply!

Fill out the application below, or click here for a direct link.

Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. April 6. We'll decide on a winner April 7.

The Rules:

Must be 18+

Must be active on social media (Twitter especially, Instagram and Snapchat encouraged)

Must be able to discuss, debate and analyze the team with knowledge

Must be able to spend the home opener (April 11) in its entirety with WKYC

Application:

Loading...

© 2017 WKYC-TV