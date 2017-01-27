WKYC.com to present live coverage of Tribe Fest on Saturday

CLEVELAND - The American League Champion Cleveland Indians will be mingling with fans of all ages on Saturday for Tribe Fest at the InterContinental Hotel.
Join WKYC.com and WKYC's Facebook Live for coverage throughout the day hosted by Matt Florjancic, Stephanie Metzger, Dave DeNatale, and WKYC's Chief Meteorologist, Betsy Kling.
Among those scheduled to join us for interviews are:
- Francisco Lindor
- Terry Francona
- Sandy Alomar
- Josh Tomlin
- Roberto Perez
- Andrew Miller
- Dan Otero
- Cody Allen
- Michael Brantley
- Brandon Guyer
- Tyler Naquin
- Mike Chernoff
- Edwin Encarnacion
- Zach McAllister
- Mike Clevinger
- Lonnie Chisenhall
- Bryan Shaw
- Corey Kluber
Our coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. right here at WKYC.com, on our WKYC app, or on Facebook Live.
