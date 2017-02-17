Yan Gomes has clean slate with Cleveland Indians, Terry Francona (Photos)

Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (10) celebrates his game-winning RBI single in the eleventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

For the past two seasons, Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes has been plagued by injuries that have put him on the shelf for 155 games.

But despite the time missed behind the plate and in the batter’s box while teammate Roberto Perez flourished in managing a patchwork pitching staff over the stretch run of the regular season and delivered in clutch moments in the playoffs, Gomes has a “clean slate” in spring training.

“The one thing that we talked to Gomer about was the first time he goes through a tough stretch, because he will, everybody does, he’s got to be strong enough in his confidence and in his thinking that he can handle that and move on,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

“I think if anything, because it’s in the rearview mirror, he views it as a learning experience, which is good, and it should help him in the future.”

Before injuries spoiled each of the last two seasons, Gomes was an American League Silver Slugger Award winner after smacking 135 hits in 135 games during the 2014 season. He belted 21 home runs, smacked 25 doubles, legged out three triples and scored 61 runs while driving in 74 and finishing the season with a .278 batting average.

The key for Francona and the coaching staff is getting Gomes in a position where he once again believes in his skills.

“Part of what’s important with Gomes is he understands what he is,” Francona said. “He’s never going to be an on-base machine. That’s not his game, but if you get a fastball or breaking ball that’s down in the zone that he can whack, he can be a pretty dangerous hitter. Part of learning and maturing is knowing yourself and what you are.

“He got off to a slow start, and it just snowballed. It got to the point where you could see he’d make an out in his first at-bat and you could see it was like he was feeling it from the day before. The shoulders were kind of sagging. That’s a hard way to be successful.”

But should Gomes struggle again in 2017, the Indians have the benefit of knowing Perez is there to fill in the gaps.

After a mid-season trade for Jonathan Lucroy fell through when the All-Star backstop rejected the deal in favor of a move from Milwaukee to the Texas Rangers, the Indians turned to Perez on an every-day basis, and he responded well.

Not only did Perez’s bat improve throughout the season and come up big during a couple key spots in the playoffs, but he managed a pitching staff reduced to two healthy starters through the stretch run to the club’s first World Series trip in 19 years.

“The way Roberto’s played, we want to find games for him, heck yeah,” Francona said. “I think he deserves that. If we have a situation where we have two catchers and we just can’t find at-bats because they’re just so good, man, good for us. That’s a headache I’ll take any day of the week.”

