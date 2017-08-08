Yan Gomes hits 3-run homer in 9th as Cleveland Indians stun Colorado Rockies 4-1

Aug 8, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (third from left) is congratulated at home plate after hitting a game-winning, three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off closer Greg Holland as the Cleveland Indians rallied for four runs in their last at-bat for Corey Kluber and beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Tuesday night.



After Austin Jackson tied it with a two-out bloop RBI single, Gomes connected on the first pitch from Holland (2-3), driving it into the seats in center field to touch off a wild celebration in Progressive Field.



Gomes flung his helmet and skipped around the bases as the Indians players danced out of their dugout at the improbable walk-off win.



Kluber (10-3) deserved it. The right-hander gave up three hits, struck out 11, threw his second straight complete game and continued his dominance since returning from the disabled list on June 1.

