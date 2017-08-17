WKYC
Yan Gomes, Jason Kipnis homer among 3 hits; Cleveland Indians beat Minnesota Twins 9-3

Mike Cook, Associated Press , WKYC 5:41 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis each had three hits including a home run, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Thursday.

Gomes hit a three-run homer in the eighth for his first three-hit game since April 23, 2016. Kipnis went deep two batters later to make it 7-2.



Winners of six straight, the Indians are 9-0 at Target Field this year, outscoring the Twins 65-19.

Byron Buxton homered for Minnesota, which set a franchise record by striking out 19 times in a nine-inning game.

Carlos Carrasco (12-5) allowed five hits in five innings. He retired nine straight batters- including five straight strikeouts - after Buxton's second-inning home run.

Kyle Gibson (6-10) allowed three runs on seven hits in four-plus innings for the Twins. This is the 15th time in 21 starts this season that Gibson didn't pitch six innings.

© 2017 Associated Press


