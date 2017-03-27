Yan Gomes shows progress, promise with Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Custom)

Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes has been plagued by injuries for much of the last two seasons, but those issues appear to be things of the past for the veteran backstop.

On his way to a .342 batting average this spring, Gomes has collected 13 hits in 38 at-bats with two home runs, six runs and three RBI for the Indians, who get the regular season started against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park next Monday.

“I always think that’s good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Saying that, he had a great spring last year. He really had a good spring. I think the biggest thing for Yan will be the first time he struggles to know that, ‘Okay, I’m in a good place. I’m having a tough week, but I’m just going to fight through it and not relive.’

“A lot of times, you see a guy in his first at-bat, they make an out and they’re throwing their helmet, and you can tell they’re not just 0-for-1. They’re 0-for the last week. That doesn’t help. That’ll be important. We talked to him about that, but I think anytime somebody does well, even if it’s spring training, they’re going to feel good about themselves. I’d much rather see guys succeed or take good swings than not.”

Before injuries spoiled each of the last two seasons to the tune of 155 missed games, Gomes was an American League Silver Slugger Award winner after smacking 135 hits in 135 games during the 2014 season. He belted 21 home runs, smacked 25 doubles, legged out three triples and scored 61 runs while driving in 74 and finishing the season with a .278 batting average.

“I thought the first week, it was okay,” Francona said. “Then, I’d say the last couple, three weeks have been much better, a lot more good swings, and it’s kind of common sense.

“The more good swings you take, that means you’re probably swinging at good pitches, and if you take a bunch of good swings, you’re probably going to get some hits or have some production. If you have maybe one or two good swings a game, then you’re kind of hoping.”

In addition to getting Gomes ready for the start of the season, the Indians have been playing catch-up as of late with Roberto Perez, who spent much of spring training playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic

The Indians sent Perez to the minor-league games to get extra work in after his return from the WBC.

“As long as the guys that go, the guys that go are the ones that want to because if they don’t want to, they’re not going to get anything out of it, but the guys that go, they can get four, five or six at-bats,” Francona said.

“They can see 20, 30 pitches. That’s really helpful. A lot of times, these guys play in a game and they might see four or five pitches. They might walk or hit the first pitch, and this can really help get a guy back to where he needs to be.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV