Yandy Diaz makes Cleveland Indians' Opening Day roster

Mar 20, 2017; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Yandy Diaz (72) hits a three run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear Ballpark.

Three days from Opening Day, the Cleveland Indians' roster has taken shapes and the questions are being answered.

On Thursday, the team announced that Yandy Diaz has made the Opening Day roster as the club's third baseman. That means Jose Ramirez will man second base while Jason Kipnis is out and Michael Martinez will play off the bench as a utility man.

Diaz has been tough to ignore this spring, hitting .429 with two home runs, four RBI and an 8:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Diaz has quietly captured the attention of those within the organization and those who watch it closely. Last year, 25-year-old spent the season between AA-Akron and AAA-Columbus. He hit .325 in Columbus and added a .399 OBP, .461 SLG and .860 OPS.

Diaz oversteps Giovanny Urshela at third base. Urshela, 25, has spent eight seasons with the Indians organization. He debuted at third base in 2015, appearing in 81 games for a .225 batting average.

