You can buy Tito Francona & Son Pasta Sauce to help local charities

CLEVELAND - Clevelanders certainly know two things: good baseball and good food.

Now, you can combine your love for both, all while helping local charities.

Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona and his father, Tito, launched their own pasta sauce Thursday to benefit Cleveland Indians Charities.

The sauce, called Tito Francona & Son Pasta Sauce, is available at several Northeast Ohio stores, including Marc's, Drug Mart and Acme Fresh. You can also order it online. Click here to see a full list of retailers.

A portion of the proceeds from sauce sales will benefit inner-city children as part of Indians Charities.

