Is the Sports Illustrated cover jinx over? Magazine predicted Houston Astros '17 title in 2014

Sports Illustrated magazine has been notorious over the years for putting teams and players on the cover, only to find that they've 'jinxed' the subject.

Cleveland Indians fans might remember in 1987 when SI predicted the Tribe to win the American League pennant with Joe Carter and Cory Snyder on the cover.

Uhhh, not so much. The Indians lost 101 games.

I imagine that Astros fans weren't necessarily jumping for joy in 2014 when SI writer Ben Reiter predicted that Houston would win the World Series in 2017. Because in addition to the jinx, the Astros were in LAST PLACE in the American League West at the time. They had averaged an astonishing 108 losses a season from 2011-2013.

Nevertheless, Reiter called his shot:





BAM! He nailed it.

Houston beat the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday to win the franchise's first ever title. How good was Reiter at fortune telling in this issue? Cover boy George Springer was named the Series' MVP.

Social media erupted about the SI cover after Houston wrapped up the championship:

Reiter himself took a victory lap!

