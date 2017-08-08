MLB releases 2017 postseason schedule

The Commissioner's Trophy is seen during the World Series ring ceremony ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April, 12 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos) (Photo: Alex Trautwig, 2017 Major League Baseball Photos)

We have no desire to jinx anything, if you believe in that kind of stuff.

We also know the months of August and September are full of plenty of important baseball.

We aren't jumping the gun.

But MLB released the 2017 postseason schedule and we believe you should know, in case you need to plan accordingly.

2017 @MLB Postseason begins 10/3 with AL WC Game on @ESPN, followed by 10/4 NL WC Game on @TBSNetwork; 113th WS starts 10/24 on @MLBONFOX. pic.twitter.com/WSaS7znZUv — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 8, 2017

Wild card games would be Oct. 3 and 4 for the American and National leagues, respectively.

The AL Division series would start Oct. 5 with the NLDS beginning the following day.

The AL Championship Series starts Oct. 13 and the NLCS starts Oct. 14.

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Oct. 24.

We aren't telling you to mark your calendars. We're just telling you to plan accordingly.

© 2017 WKYC-TV