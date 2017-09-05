Red Sox stole signs from Yankees, others using Apple Watch: Baseball official

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Manager John Farrell #53 of the Boston Red Sox signals to the bullpen for a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

One of baseball’s oldest rivalries is embroiled in a most 21st-century controversy, as Major League Baseball prepares to discipline the Boston Red Sox for using an Apple Watch to steal signs from their longtime enemies, the New York Yankees.

A baseball official with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed that MLB is aware of the allegations - which also includes the unauthorized use of cellular phones - and will prepare discipline against the Red Sox.

The official noted that the practice also occurred against other teams, and involved at least four Red Sox players and members of the training staff.

The system was uncovered by the Yankees themselves, who videotaped the process during a three-game series at Fenway Park last month. The Times reported that the video provided to the commissioner’s office shows Red Sox assistant athletic trainer Jon Jochim looking at his Apple Watch, then passing along a signal to outfielder Brock Holt and second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was on the disabled list at the time.

The video then purportedly shows Pedroia passing the information to teammate Chris Young on second base, who then relays it to the batter.

The longtime – and more low-technology – method of sign-stealing has long been for the runner on second to pass signs on to the batter, a practice that’s not banned so long as artificial means are not used. (Although the practice certainly can create tension between the two teams).

"It's always been a game within a game, but the use of electronics takes it too far," Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner told reporters on Tuesday.

The Red Sox filed a cross-complaint with MLB, alleging that the Yankees use YES Network cameras at Yankee Stadium to steal signs during games.

Tuesday, Yankees manager Joe Girardi denied that allegation, telling reporters that there's "no chance. "We're not doing it."

MLB approved the use of tablets in the dugout - and reached a multi-year agreement with Apple to ensure the iPad Pro was the tablet of choice - before the 2016 season. In announcing the deal at the time, Commissioner Rob Manfred said that deal "is part of our ongoing effort to introduce extraordinary technology into our game. We are pleased that Apple’s groundbreaking products, which have already improved the access that fans have to our sport, will now inform the decisions that make our games interesting and exciting throughout the year.”

Yet the dugout bullpen devices do not have Internet connectivity or the ability to stream live video - to prevent the sort of activities for which MLB is investigating the Red Sox.

And were it not for the advent of instant replay, the Red Sox would not have such immediate access to camera angles at better vantages than the usual runner at second base.

During the series in question, the Times reports, the Red Sox went 5 for 8 with runners on second base, including a Rafael Devers home run. They went 1 for 6 and 3 for 10 in subsequent games.

The Red Sox entered Tuesday night’s games 2 ½ games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East, and at 77-61 have the third-best record in the AL. They are 40-26 in games played at Fenway Park, and 37-35 on the road.

