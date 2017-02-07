Report: Rangers, Mike Napoli agree to a one-year deal

Free agent slugger Mike Napoli and the Texas Rangers are nearing a third engagement.
According to multiple reports, the two sides have agreed to a one year deal, pending a physical.
Acquiring Napoli would fill in a big hole for the Rangers, who are currently without a regular first baseman. The Rangers lost Prince Fielder to a career-ending injury and Mitch Moreland to free agency over the past year. They initially were looking in-house -- Ryan Rua, Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo -- to fill the position.
Napoli, 35, slugged a career-high 34 home runs last season and helped lead the Cleveland Indians to the AL pennant.
Napoli last played for the Rangers in 2015, when they acquired him in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Prior to that, he played with the club from 2011-12. He has a career .929 OPS as a Ranger, best among his four teams. Napoli also will be looking to make the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons.
