Sports figures react to former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay's tragic death

WKYC 6:42 PM. EST November 07, 2017

On Tuesday, former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Florida. He was 40 years old.

In a 16-year career spent with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, Halladay won 203 games, two Cy Young Awards, made eight All-Star teams, and threw two no-hitters, one a perfect game and the other in the postseason.

Around the sporting world, athletes and commentators are expressing their shock and grief at Halladay's sudden passing, including several of his former teammates. Even Cavaliers forward and Toronto-native Tristan Thompson shared his thoughts.

