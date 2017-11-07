Sports figures react to former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay's tragic death

Roy Halladay #34 and Carlos Ruiz #51 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate Halladay's no-hitter and the win in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on October 6, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Chris Trotman, 2010 Getty Images)

On Tuesday, former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Florida. He was 40 years old.

In a 16-year career spent with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, Halladay won 203 games, two Cy Young Awards, made eight All-Star teams, and threw two no-hitters, one a perfect game and the other in the postseason.

Around the sporting world, athletes and commentators are expressing their shock and grief at Halladay's sudden passing, including several of his former teammates. Even Cavaliers forward and Toronto-native Tristan Thompson shared his thoughts.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement today regarding the death of eight-time All-Star pitcher Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/lLbOa1emnt — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) November 7, 2017

By far the fiercest teammates I have ever been around with a heart of CHAMPION...sad we never got to win one together but will never forget this great night!!! Blessed to have been on the field to witness...Miss ya Brother https://t.co/W7t9CI14i0 — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017

Doc Halladay the Ultimate Warrior the hardest working teammate ever! I'm blessed to have spent time training with you!! #Trueleader — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) November 7, 2017

I’ll never forget Aug ‘13. Doc and I were two months away from retirement. He was hurt, clearly. He was still pitching tho. One day in Wrigley he was throwing 83, and all over the place. I go to the mound and he just said “everything hurts.”

He wouldnt come out. Always fighting. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) November 7, 2017

I only own like 5 signed jerseys, and I was so scared to ask him. He wrote that he liked watching ME pitch. What an honor pic.twitter.com/ufj4G8u5DD — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017

RIP Roy Halladay.. a Toronto legend! Growing up I used to love watching Doc play, sad day for Toronto sports fans — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) November 7, 2017

Immense sadness, crushing. @RoyHalladay was one of the best ever. Special person and great talent. Prayers to his family. — Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) November 7, 2017

I can’t believe it. So many times we competed against each other and even while competing, I wanted to see you! My condolences to his family https://t.co/q5VGqQvoDu — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) November 7, 2017

Shocked and saddened... gone way too soon. One of the best ever. #RIPDoc — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 7, 2017

Heart broken- Roy was always the guy I looked up to in little league, in high school, in the bigs. So lucky to have been his teammate. Incredible husband, incredible dad, we will miss you Doc! — Brad Lidge (@SlidersNSaves54) November 7, 2017

Roy Halladay's cap and ball from his 2010 perfect game. His legacy lives on in Cooperstown. Rest in peace, Doc. pic.twitter.com/PqASdhK8bf — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 7, 2017

Statement from Chase Utley: pic.twitter.com/rkFJVZiNic — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) November 7, 2017

I lost a great friend today. All love Roy!!! #RoyHalladay pic.twitter.com/DVdhLDnbcQ — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) November 7, 2017

In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay... a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 7, 2017

Here with a heavy heart for my fellow Coloradan Roy Halladay’s family. 🙏🏾. #legend — Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) November 7, 2017

This is heartbreaking 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LGiPIzULvr — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) November 7, 2017

