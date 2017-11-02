WKYC
Close

WATCH: Minute Maid Park goes crazy for Springer's Game 7 home run

Javi Perez, KHOU 8:25 AM. EDT November 02, 2017

Houston Astros fans are rocking at Minute Maid Park... and there isn't even any baseball being played in the building.

The biggest World Series watch party in Houston is at the home of the Astros and they've been sold out for both Game 6 and Game 7 as fans gather hoping to watch their team bring home their first championship.

The raucous crowds are watching the Astros play on the jumbotron and living and dying with every pitch, and going crazy every time the Astros score.

Watch how the crowd reacted after George Springer hit a two-run homer in the second inning, part of a three-run frame to put Houston up 5-0 in Game 7:

 

 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories