Monster Truck Jam is this weekend at the Q: Meet one of the drivers

Bari Musawwir drives Zombie during Monster Jam competition

Climb into your trucks and start your engines! The Monster Jam, the live motorsport event is Saturday and Sunday at Quicken Loans Arena.

There are 4 shows scheduled at 1 o'clock in the afternoon and 7 in the evening Saturday and 1 and 6:30 on Sunday.

One of the drivers is Bari Musawwir who is a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. He sat down with Jim Donovan to talk about what it is like driving a big rig monster truck and where he is at when it comes to points the drivers earn during a season.

Musawwir is the driver of the "Zombie". You can watch Jim's interview in the player above.

