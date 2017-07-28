Local teen is a rising IndyCar driver

(Photo: Neal Schon/Twitter)

LEXINGTON - Ryan Norman is back in the state of Ohio.

He'll be where the roar of race cars rises up from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, near Mansfield this weekend.

Quenching his need for speed in the Indy Lights championship here.

He's already a champion. And it looks like sky's the limit for this force-to-be-reckoned-with on four fast wheels.

19-year-old Ryan Norman drove his first race car at 15.



"I literally think about it every second of every single day, 24-7," he tells WKYC Channel 3's Dawn Kendrick. "When I wake up it's like the first thing I think about. It's pretty much my whole entire life."

Last year, Norman won the Formula Atlantic series. As a champion, he caught the eye of Andretti Autosport and Michael Andretti tapped this teenager from Aurora to be one of four Andretti Indy Light racers.



"When the contract came and was signed, it was surreal. Best day of my life basically," smiles Ryan.

Proof positive in black-and-white that see the possible paid off for this race car driving dynamo.

Ryan Norman is racing now on what is essentially the minor league feeder team for the next level Andretti Indy Car racers like Tacuma Sato, who won the Indy 500 this year. This is a perfectly poised young man with a plan.

"Hopefully I will be back next year with some wins, get the championship, and be in the IndyCar after that," Ryan says.

The band Journey is buying into that good stuff from Northeast Ohio. They're happy to sponsor Norman and are plastering the car of this prodigy with "Don't Stop Believin."

Lookin great Ryan in the bad ass car 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sJSVLpYNfx — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) July 28, 2017

"It's pretty much how I live my life too," says Ryan. "Every day to the fullest. Keep pushin'. It's an unbelievable experience and I love every bit of it."

Ryan's races will be broadcast Saturday and Sunday on the NBC Sports Network.

We're pretty sure we're going to be saying in the near future "IndyCar racer.. maybe Indy 500 champion!...Ryan Norman from Northeast Ohio.... we knew him when."

