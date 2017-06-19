Reports: Dale Earnhardt Jr. in talks with Fox and NBC for analyst role

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, looks on during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 2, 2017 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) (Photo: Sarah Crabill, 2017 Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is moving closer to the broadcast booth, having discussions with both Fox Sports and NBC Sports, Sports Business Journal reports.

Earnhardt, who is racing in his final season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, worked for both Fox and NBC in previous capacities. He helped call an Xfinity Series race on Fox in June 2016 and he was in the NBC booth for two Cup races in 2016 when he was unable to race due to concussion symptoms.

Fox and NBC are NASCAR’s two media rights holders. Should Earnhardt notch a deal with either, he’d join former Hendrick Motorsports employees and friends. Four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon works for Fox and Earnhardt’s former crew chief, Steve Letarte, works for NBC.

Earnhardt, a 14-time Most Popular Driver award winner who has 26 career Cup victories, including a pair of Daytona 500 wins, announced his retirement in April, saying he wanted to go out on his own terms.

He finished ninth in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway for his third top-10 finish of the 2017 season.

Sitting at 23rd in the points standings, the playoffs are unlikely for Earnhardt’s final Cup season unless he can win a race before the 16-driver cutoff in September.

