Hendrick Motorsports vists WKYC at Goodyear Ballpark

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling brought a special surprise to Goodyear Ballpark on Thursday.
The Hendrick Motorsports team stopped by with the #88 and #48 cars for us to check out.
Betsy even offered a little assistance:
.@BetsyKling doin' a little race prep for @TeamHendrick this morning in Goodyear. 😂😂😂 @wkyc #3indians #platformheels pic.twitter.com/cpXpevsGtr— Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) March 16, 2017
Check out some photos of the cars below:
DC Solar 200 takes place at Phoenix International Raceway this weekend.
Look out, Dale Jr. and Jimmie Johnson! Betsy might be the next to join Team Hendrick!
