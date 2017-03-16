Hendrick Motorsports vists WKYC at Goodyear Ballpark

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling brought a special surprise to Goodyear Ballpark on Thursday.

The Hendrick Motorsports team stopped by with the #88 and #48 cars for us to check out.

Betsy even offered a little assistance:

Check out some photos of the cars below:

DC Solar 200 takes place at Phoenix International Raceway this weekend.

Look out, Dale Jr. and Jimmie Johnson! Betsy might be the next to join Team Hendrick!

