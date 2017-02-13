NASCAR team with local owner set for success

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Danielle back on Dr. Phil
-
Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
Ways to Save: Virtual Reality Savings
-
Morning weather forecast for February 13, 2017
-
Convicted Child rapist escapes courthouse
-
String of bank robberies remain unsolved
-
Early morning weather forecast for February 13, 2017
-
11 p.m. weather forecast February 12, 2017
-
" Cash me ousside" Danielle returns
More Stories
-
Cleveland teachers, district reach contract agreementFeb 13, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Verizon offers $80 unlimited data planFeb 13, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
Flu shot urged as 3 Ohio children dieFeb 13, 2017, 8:22 a.m.