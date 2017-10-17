AP source: Richard Jefferson, Denver Nuggets agree to 1-year deal

(Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that veteran forward Richard Jefferson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not disclosed the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement, which it said is worth $2.3 million.

Jefferson was recently waived by Atlanta after being dealt to the Hawks from Cleveland.

The 37-year-old Jefferson spent two seasons with Cleveland and played a big role off the bench during the team's 2016 championship season. He provides leadership on a Nuggets squad many predict to be in the playoff race.

ESPN reports that Denver plans to waive veteran Jameer Nelson, leaving youngsters Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay to play point guard.

