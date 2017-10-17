Boston Celtics F Gordon Hayward leaves game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers after gruesome leg injury

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics looks on before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on October 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The animosity toward Kyrie Irving at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night quickly turned to shock when Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a graphic leg injury following a fall in the first quarter.

Play between the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers was halted for several minutes as a stretcher was brought to the court to assist Hayward. Several players on both Boston and Cleveland appeared stunned by the injury, with many wishing him well as he was wheeled off the floor.

Thoughts with Gordon Hayward pic.twitter.com/NUsochKy71 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2017

One of the biggest free agents of the NBA offseason, Hayward signed with the Celtics after seven seasons with the Utah Jazz. Last season, the Butler product earned All-Star honors while averaging 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Alongside Irving, Hayward was projected to help the Celtics threaten the Cavs' Eastern Conference supremacy. His future for this season, however, now appears very much in doubt.

