3 SHOTS | 3 Observations after Cleveland Cavaliers lose NBA Finals to Golden State Warriors

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors hugs LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers' championship reign has come to an end, sadly.

Golden State beat the Wine and Gold 129-120 on Monday evening to win their second NBA title in the last three years as they took the series 4-1.

Let's wrap up our final edition of '3 Shots' for this season:

1. At the end of the night, the same bugaboo of bad defense that plagued the Cavs in the regular season, haunted them tonight

Too many times tonight (and in this series), the Cavaliers were caught either flat-footed in transition or rotating off of screens. That led to countless easy baskets for the Warriors, who frankly don't need the help. All year long, we watched as the Cavs were among the league's worst defensive teams. It was easy to blow it off because the team was winning. But Golden State's offense was too powerful for the Cavs to have as many breakdowns as they did.

2. The criticisms of Kevin Love are already loud and will get louder

I'm 'in the bag' for Kevin Love as we used to say on my old radio show. But as well as Love played for the majority of this postseason, he was downright awful in Game 5 on Monday night. He was held to six harmless points in 30 minutes after picking up two early fouls in the first quarter. His +- rating was at -23.

There will be plenty of discussion about how the Cavaliers can add to their roster to try to compete with the Warriors going forward. Because Golden State is not going anywhere anytime soon. You can bet Love's name will come up in a lot of trade rumors. Fairly or unfairly.

3. Kevin Durant was outstanding.

He certainly deserved the Most Valuable Player for this year's Finals. Durant scored 39 points with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Look, you can argue that he went championship-chasing by leaving Oklahoma City and going to Golden State. But as we've seen with other teams loaded with stars, it often takes time to gel. KD blended in beautifully with Curry, Thompson, Green, etc. and truly was the difference-maker this year.

MUCH more to come in LeBron James Says

