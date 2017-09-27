CLEVELAND - According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dwyane Wade will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers on Wednesday.
By now, you probably know that Wade is a three-time NBA champion, 12-time All-Star and alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh, one-third of basketball's original 'Big Three.'
But in addition to being one of the most decorated shooting guards in NBA history, the soon-to-be newest Cleveland Cavalier is also a pop culture icon and one of the biggest celebrities in basketball history.
Aside from what Wade can bring to the Cavs on the court, what should you know about him off of it?
Check it out:
Banana Boat
While Wade may have been one-third of basketball's original Big Three in Miami, the faction he's best known for being a part of is the 'Banana Boat.' Sure, they may prefer to refer to themselves as 'The Brotherhood,' but ever since Wade, James and Chris Paul were caught riding an inflatable fruit, the trio -- along with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony -- have been affectionately known by one nickname.
#breaking Dwayne Wade to join fellow banana boat crew member Lebron James by signing a 1 year deal w/ the Cavaliers #sportscurious #nba pic.twitter.com/sNO8bTiIBg— Last Night's Game (@LastNights_Game) September 26, 2017
The quartet of NBA superstars have remained close friends for the better part of the past decade and routinely vacation together in the offseason. Last winter, James revealed that he'd even be willing to take a paycut to play alongside the rest of the Banana Boat crew, although for now, a reunion with Wade will have to suffice.
Bring it on
Also spotted on the infamous Banana Boat was actress Gabrielle Union, although her appearance raised very few eyebrows. That's because the "Bring it on" and "Bad Boys 2" star has been married to Wade since 2014.
In coming to Cleveland, Union will join a stable of famous Cavs' significant others that already includes the likes of Khloe Kardashian, Teyana Taylor and Kate Bock. And who says Hollywood is more star-studded than Cleveland?
Fashion Icon
While his wife may be the actress, Wade more than holds his own on the red carpet. The 35-year-old is known as one of the most fashion-friendly players in all of sports.
Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated wrote that "Dwyane Wade is gaining respect in the fashion world." He's since sat front row at Paris Fashion Week, where he was profiled by Vogue.
Suffice to say, Wade's new teammates may have no choice but to step up their wardrobes.
Way of Wade
In coming to Cleveland, Wade will join James and Derrick Rose as Cavs players with signature sneaker deals. But as opposed to having a contract with Nike or Adidas, Wade's shoe deal is with China-based sports apparel brand 'Li Ning.'
Wade signed a 10-year deal with Li Ning in 2012, after previously endorsing Nike sub-companies Converse and the Jordan Brand. According to Basketball Insiders, Wade receives $12 million a year from the agreement, in addition to owning a "significant" percentage of the company.
Since 2013, Li Ning has produced an annual edition of the 'Way of Wade,' which doubles as Wade's signature shoe. This season, he'll suit up in the Way of Wade 6, which is now due to receive a wine and gold colorway.
All in the (nick)name
Upon entering the league out of Marquette in 2003, Wade earned the nickname 'Flash,' thanks to his dynamic, fast-paced style.
But in recent years, Wade has gone by a new nickname: Father Prime, a take on his aging game and ability to seemingly summon his youth at a moment's notice.
"Once you get out of this 30-through-34 window, you jump out of that prime," the 34-year-old Wade said, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel in 2016. "But I'm not at Father Time yet. ... I'm not 'Flash' no more, so we just came up with a new nickname for me at this point, and 'Father Prime' is what we got."
How much does time does Father Prime have left? Cleveland is about to find out.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs