ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 09: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls lays in a basket against Thabo Sefolosha #25 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dwyane Wade will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers on Wednesday.

By now, you probably know that Wade is a three-time NBA champion, 12-time All-Star and alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh, one-third of basketball's original 'Big Three.'

But in addition to being one of the most decorated shooting guards in NBA history, the soon-to-be newest Cleveland Cavalier is also a pop culture icon and one of the biggest celebrities in basketball history.

Aside from what Wade can bring to the Cavs on the court, what should you know about him off of it?

Check it out:

Banana Boat

While Wade may have been one-third of basketball's original Big Three in Miami, the faction he's best known for being a part of is the 'Banana Boat.' Sure, they may prefer to refer to themselves as 'The Brotherhood,' but ever since Wade, James and Chris Paul were caught riding an inflatable fruit, the trio -- along with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony -- have been affectionately known by one nickname.

#breaking Dwayne Wade to join fellow banana boat crew member Lebron James by signing a 1 year deal w/ the Cavaliers #sportscurious #nba pic.twitter.com/sNO8bTiIBg — Last Night's Game (@LastNights_Game) September 26, 2017

The quartet of NBA superstars have remained close friends for the better part of the past decade and routinely vacation together in the offseason. Last winter, James revealed that he'd even be willing to take a paycut to play alongside the rest of the Banana Boat crew, although for now, a reunion with Wade will have to suffice.

Bring it on

Also spotted on the infamous Banana Boat was actress Gabrielle Union, although her appearance raised very few eyebrows. That's because the "Bring it on" and "Bad Boys 2" star has been married to Wade since 2014.

