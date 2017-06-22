A look back: Cleveland Cavaliers championship parade

CLEVELAND - June 22, 2016 was the second-greatest day in Cleveland sports history.
The greatest day occurred three days prior on June 19.
One year ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrated the end of 52 years of anguish with a championship parade down E. 9th Street.
More than one million of Cleveland's most faithful filled the streets from Quicken Loans Arena to Lakeside Avenue.
Not that you'd ever forget that day, but let's take a look back at some memories to celebrate the one-year anniversary.
