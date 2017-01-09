After Kyle Korver trade, what is next for Cleveland Cavaliers?

With the acquisition of All-Star shooting guard Kyle Korver, what is next for the Cleveland Cavaliers? (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The defending NBA Champions are not resting on their laurels.

Despite holding a 4.5-game lead in the Eastern Conference and nine-game advantage over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division, the Cleveland Cavaliers have bolstered their roster and offense with the acquisition of shooting guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, cash considerations and a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Even after acquiring Korver, the Cavaliers still have a glaring need for the stretch run of the regular season and playoffs: a backup point guard.

Reports over the last week have connected the Cavaliers to two point guards, Rajon Rondo of the Chicago Bulls and free agent Mario Chalmers.

Now in his 11th NBA season, Rondo has proven himself a scoring threat and playmaker, averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.6 assists over 674 regular-season games for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Bulls.

Although not a prolific three-point or free-throw shooter, Rondo has converted 46.4 percent of his shots from the field.

However, Rondo brings with him character issues that have led to him playing on four different teams in the last three seasons, as well as his benching with the Bulls less than four months into the first of a two-year, $27 million deal.

Chalmers knows Cavaliers small forwards LeBron James and James Jones well from their time together with the Miami Heat, but he is coming off of a torn Achilles tendon suffered last season while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chalmers has averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over 580 regular-season games in eight years as a professional.

Strengthening the backcourt with another veteran guard would give the Cavaliers even more productivity off the bench, which would take critical minutes off of the workload for James and point guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the postseason.

During the first three months of the 2016-2017 season with the Hawks, Korver has converted 44.1 percent of his shots from the field, including 40.9 percent of his 159 three-point tries, and is averaging 9.5 points over 32 games, 21 of which he has started.

Over 27.9 minutes per game, Korver averages 3.4 made baskets and two successful three-pointers. Known for his three-point marksmanship, Korver has proven versatile enough to average 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

In 996 career NBA games, which includes stints with the Philadelphia 76ers (2003-2008), Utah Jazz (2008-2010), Bulls (2010-2012) and Hawks (2012-2017), Korver has averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals.

Korver has converted 3,423 of his 7,747 attempts from the field (44.2 percent) and 1,952 of his 4,553 three-point tries (42.9 percent).