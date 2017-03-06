After things got heated in Miami, Heat visit Cleveland Cavaliers tonight

Mar 4, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (left) exchanged word with Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (right) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

CLEVELAND - No chance LeBron and Kyrie sit this one out.

Things got heated when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the Miami Heat Saturday night. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did not play and the result was a 120-92 Heat victory.

J.R. Smith didn't play either, as reports suggest he'll return from a thumb injury in about 10 days. But it appears that Smith is ready to get back on the hardwood and join the fight.

Smith had to be escorted from the court by Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue Saturday night after a shouting match with several Heat players as the game ended.

Miami's Rodney McGruder shoved Channing Frye in the back on a putback dunk, which rubbed Smith the wrong way. Smith began shouting at McGruder, who stood near the Cavaliers' bench as the final buzzer sounded.

But former Cavalier Dion Waiters got involved when he approached Smith and began shouting back. Smith, surrounded by Cavaliers personnel, was escorted back to the locker room.

Looks like J.R. Smith is ready to come back 😳 pic.twitter.com/2PDJuts8JU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2017

Now, the Heat head to Cleveland Monday night. Cavaliers players downplayed the incident following Saturday's game, as Richard Jefferson accused the media of "trying to make it a story" and James simply said, "That means J.R. is ready to come back," according to ESPN.

While Frye is probably right in saying tempers simply flared during a postgame interview Saturday, fans at Quicken Loans Arena will be ready for action on Monday.

