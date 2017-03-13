AP source: Cavaliers to sign forward Larry Sanders

Cleveland Cavaliers logo (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the decisions says the Cleveland Cavaliers will sign free agent forward Larry Sanders.



Sanders is in Cleveland taking his physical and is expected to be under contract by later Monday, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Cavs have not announced any roster moves.



The Cavs have been looking to add another frontcourt player after center Andrew Bogut broke his left leg last week after just 58 seconds of his debut. Bogut is expected to be waived to clear a roster spot for Sanders.



The 6-foot-11 Sanders hasn't played since 2015. He worked out for Cleveland last month, but the team decided to sign Bogut instead.



Sanders averaged 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during five seasons for Milwaukee.



The defending NBA champions lost in Houston on Sunday and are just 2-5 in March.

AP Sports Writer Jon Krawczynski in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

