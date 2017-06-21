WKYC
AP source: Dan Gilbert, Chauncey Billups meeting for 2nd time

Tom Withers, Associated Press , WKYC 3:16 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is meeting for the second straight day with former NBA star Chauncey Billups about a front-office position.

Gilbert could be close to offering a job to Billups, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of the sensitivity of the talks.

The Cavaliers are looking for a general manager after Gilbert and David Griffin parted ways this week after three consecutive trips to the Finals. It’s believed that Billups would take on a different role, perhaps as director of basketball operations.

Billups has no previous executive experience, but he does have a long-standing relationship with Gilbert and knows the league well. Billups, who was a five-time All-Star, also is close with Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.

Cleveland’s front-office shake-up came days before Thursday’s draft. The Cavaliers currently do not own a pick.

