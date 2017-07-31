WKYC
Are Cleveland Cavaliers fans already burning Kyrie Irving jerseys?

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers' soap opera continues.

Video of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry mocking LeBron James as Kyrie Irving laughed surfaced on social media Sunday morning.

The pair were at Harrison Barnes' wedding when Curry began mocking James' Instagram posts in which he often shares video of his workouts. As Curry mocked James, Irving stood next to him, laughing.

It seems that the video has added fuel to the fire amid numerous reports that Irving recently requested to be traded, citing discontent with playing below James.

The fuel may also have been enough to start someone's backyard fire.

In a video posted to Twitter Sunday, it appears that a Cavaliers fan decided to burn an Irving jersey.

The move induces flashbacks to 2010, when James made his infamous "Decision" to take his talents to South Beach, leaving most Clevelanders feeling jilted. Some burned their jerseys, a move they may now regret after James returned and won Cleveland's first championship in 52 years.

Despite reports that several teams have made offers for Irving, and rumblings of bad blood between Irving and the Cavaliers, the team does not have to complete a trade.

