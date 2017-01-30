Barnes, last-place Mavs topple James, Love-less Cavs, 104-97

Jan 30, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (11) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) fight for the loose ball during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS (AP) - Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and the last-place Dallas Mavericks knocked off a title contender for the second straight night, beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97 on Monday.



Wesley Matthews had 21, and rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell scored a career-high 19 in the second game of a 10-day contract, a night after hitting clinching free throws in the final seconds of a win at Southwest Division-leading San Antonio.



James had 23 points and Kyrie Irving scored 18 - but just one between them in the fourth quarter - for the defending champs, who will be without fellow All-Star Kevin Love for Wednesday's game against Minnesota because of recurring back spasms.



The Mavericks won for the first time after nine losses on the second night of back-to-backs, against the team that beat them by 38 in November.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.