Butler's big fourth leads Bulls to win over depleted Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 10 straight points during a critical stretch in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 106-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had a less-than-100 percent LeBron James and were without stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.



Butler, who was coming off a 52-point game against Charlotte, scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth as the Bulls held off Cleveland's comeback.



Doug McDermott added 17 points for the Bulls, who made a season-high 13 3-pointers.



James, who has been battling a cold for several days, was questionable until about 20 minutes before the game, when the Cavs announced he would be the one - and only - member of Cleveland's "Big 3" in uniform. He finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes.

