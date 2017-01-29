Cavaliers All-Star Love out with back spasms

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates his basket in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers starting All-Star forward Kevin Love left Sunday's game against Oklahoma City with back spasms.



The team said Love will not return in the second half. Love missed all four shots - three 3-pointers - in the opening half before he was replaced and went to the locker room with 1:50 left in the first quarter.



James Jones replaced Love to start the third quarter.



Love recently missed a Jan. 19 game with back spasms. He's averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the defending NBA champions.



Cleveland plays at Dallas on Monday.

