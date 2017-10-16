Cavaliers vs. Celtics 2017 season opener: Everything to know

Oct. 17, 2017: It's time. The Cleveland Cavaliers are back on the court to battle the Boston Celtics in the first official game of the season Tuesday night. It also marks the return of Kyrie Irving to Cleveland -- but now he's wearing a Celtics jersey.

WKYC 5:40 AM. EDT October 17, 2017

