Cleveland Cavaliers logo (Photo: WKYC)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are calling on fans at the next two home games to help donate to the annual "Harvest for Hunger" campaign partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

One in six Northeast Ohioans struggle to put food on the table, according to a release from the Cavs.

Over the past two years, the team has donated over $150,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

That funding has provided over 500,000 meals.

Fans can donate canned food and non-perishable items at collection bins located at the main entrances of the Quicken Loans Arena at Tuesday and Thursday's game.

The team is looking for these "super six" most needed items: tuna fish, peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned soup, cereal, and beef stew.

Any fan attending either game who donates more than six items are entered to win two tickets for the annual fan appreciation night April 12 and two VIP club passes.

In support of the cause, the team will donate 10,000 meals in addition to the amount of food fans make at the two home games this week.

Fans attending the Thursday game can help by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets, which benefit the "Harvest for Hunger" campaign.

© 2017 WKYC-TV