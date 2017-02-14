Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to miss six weeks after undergoing knee surgery

Feb 6, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) defends during the first quarter at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

CLEVELAND - The Cavaliers have announced that F Kevin Love underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to remove a loose body on Tuesday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Love is expected to be out of action for six weeks.

The injury is another blow for the defending NBA Champions, who have already had to deal with guards J.R. Smith (fractured thumb) and Iman Shumpert (ankle injury) missing time. Love himself missed time in January due to lingering back soreness.

Love was having his best season as a member of the Cavaliers so far in 2016-2017, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per game. He was selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference in this weekend's NBA All-Star Game. Love is a four-time NBA All-Star.

(© 2017 WKYC)