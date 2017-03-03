Cavs make NBA regular-season record 25 3s, top Hawks 135-130

Mar 3, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a play against Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) in the second quarter of their game at Philips Arena. (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA (AP) - Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set the NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers as they turned back Atlanta's late rally to beat the Hawks 135-130 on Friday night.



After Paul Millsap's baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland's lead to 124-123, Kyle Korver - who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 - hit the record-breaking 3-pointer to pad the lead.



Cleveland made 25 of 46 3s to break a record that stood less than three months. Houston made 24 treys in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.



Tim Hardaway Jr. made five of nine 3-pointers and led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. Millsap had 27 points.

